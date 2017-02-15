Hundreds of pupils perform in dance show

Pupils from school in Hastings and Bexhill gave some amazing performances at the annual Time To Dance Festival at the White Rock Theatre earlier this month.

The theatre was packed over three evenings for the shows with over 600 performers taking part.

TTD St Leonards Academy SUS-170215-131708001

The event was organised by Youth Dance and Hastings and Rother School Games Partnership.

Teresa Bennet, from Hastings and Rother School Games Partnership, said: They came from across all the educational years, KS 1 and 2 Primary, KS3 and 4 Secondary, KS5 College right up to University students.

“It was fantastic to see all their hard work culminating in such splendid shows and the students really rising to the occasion.

“There were many positive comments from members of the public saying how much they enjoyed the performances and what a high standard they all managed to attain.

TTD Sacred Heart SUS-170215-131655001

“The theme this year was “A long, long time ago.....” and the variation of interpretation of the theme was marvellous, ranging from the Battle of

Hastings, to the Egyptians, Suffragettes and Evacuees from the war.”

The schools and groups involved in order of performance were Rye College, St Leonards CE Primary Academy, Castledown Primary school, Bexhill

Academy, Icklesham CE Primary school, Robsack Wood Primary Academy, Pebsham Primary Academy, The St Leonards Academy, Bexhill Academy, Dance Moves community group, St Peter and St Paul CE Primary school, Sparks Dance Crew, St Michaels CE Primary School, AcroMax, St Richards Catholic College, King Offa Primary Academy, West St Leonards Primary Academy, Netherfield CE Primary School, Catsfield CE Primary School,

TTD Hastings Academy SUS-170215-131644001

Wittersham CE Primary school, Silverdale Primary Academy, Chantry Community Primary School, Guestling Bradshaw CE Primary School, The

Hastings Academy, St Pauls CE Primary Academy, The Baird Primary Academy, Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Hollington Primary

Academy, All Saints CE Primary School, Bexhill College and the University of Brighton.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

TTD St Richards SUS-170215-131629001

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.