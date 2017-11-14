Hundreds turn out as Rye remembers

More than 500 people attended a Service of Remembrance at Rye’s historic St Mary’s Church on Sunday.
Members from local youth organisations joined former servicemen and women and representatives from civil organisations for a street parade, which paused outside Rye Town Hall to take the salute from Rye Mayor Cllr Jonathan Breeds.
Colonel Anthony Kimber, president of Rye Royal British Legion, said: “It was a large turnout on a sun-lit day.
“During the service, sadly the Rye RAF Association standard was laid up as the organisation closed recently because of shortage of numbers.
“Kate Rogers sang For the Fallen.”
Following the service, people gathered at the the Town Memorial as Rye RBL President called the names of those who fell in 1917 as well as two from more recent campaigns: Fusilier Stephen Satchell during the First Gulf War (1991) and Cpl John Rigby in Iraq (2007).
