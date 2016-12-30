In this week’s Rye and Battle Observers (December 30)

The Rye and Battle Observers hit the news stands today (Friday, December 30) and here is a sneak peak of what you can find in this week’s edition.

Battle MP Huw Merriman has vowed that he will do all he can to stop the ‘horrendous’ strikes which have hit the Southern network and left stations between Hastings and Rye with no trains at all several times this year.

Mr Merriman reveals that if a truce is not reached between the unions and train operator, he plans to introduce a bill in Parliament to prevent further walk outs.

Tributes have been paid to a former foreign correspondent from Fairlight.

George Vine served his country across the globe during the Second World War and got into many scrapes and narrow escapes throughout his career - including being sentenced to death after being accused of spying by the Chinese Secret Service.

The team behind Battle’s 1066 statue have revealed the next phase in the development of the sculpture - an accompanying book.

Meanwhile we look back over a year of highs and lows with part one of our annual review of the news which has shaped the past year.

On the back page of the Battle edition, sports reporter Simon Newstead speaks to the town’s Olympic bronze medallist Steve Scott about what the future holds for the champion shooter amid plans to drop his discipline from future Games.

In Rye, the manager of Rye Town Football Club speaks of his hopes that his team can take the league title.

The achievements of sports stars from Battle, Sedlescombe, Rye, Robertsbridge and Staplecross are among those who feature in the sporting review of the year.

Don’t forget to check out Wow 24/7 for all the latest entertainment from around Hastings and Rother, including a special focus on the Robertsbridge Jazz Club.

And speaking of jazz, there is also a report on the series of December concerts organised by the Rye International Jazz Festival which culminated in a stunning concert by Keane frontman Tom Chaplin in St Mary’s Church.

And finally, don’t forget to vote for your favourite Cute Kid in the Observer’s annual competition.

The Rye and Battle Observers are available from all good newsagents.

