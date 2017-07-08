Indecent assault in Eastbourne prompts police appeal

Police in Eastbourne are seeking witnesses after a 19-year-old woman was indecently assaulted by an unknown man in the early hours of this morning.

Officers said the attack happened on Langney Road after the woman left the Cameo nightclub at around 3.20am.

She was approached from behind, grabbed by the arm and dragged into an alleyway where the assault took place, police said.

Her attacker, described as white, though with a dark or swarthy complexion, 6’, of age unknown and wearing a grey Adidas track suit with white stripes down the sides and legs, and black trainers, was then said to have met up with another man nearby before both made off in the direction of Bourne Street.

Police added the suspect, distinctively, has his hair was shaved short at the sides but was long on top.

Detective Sergeant Scott Gosling said: “We believe this was an isolated incident but nevertheless a terrifying experience for the woman involved.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who can assist our investigation as soon as possible, and would urge them to get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack, who may know the suspect or who has other relevant information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online or phone 101, quoting Operation Tindale.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.