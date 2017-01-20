Inside this week’s Rye and Battle Observers (January 20)

This week’s editions of the Rye Observer and Battle Observer are on sale today (Friday, January 20) and here’s what you can find inside:

The Rye Observer leads on tributes to a ‘fearless adventurer’ who has died at the age of 74. Georgina Knott grew up in Camber Sands, where her family owned a string of businesses, and went on to hold top jobs across the world, including in Australia and Hong Kong.

The Battle Observer leads on the completion of the community tapestry after months of work. The final stitches were sewn up by creator Tina Greene and discussions are now ongoing to find a suitable final location to display the intricate creation.

Horse riders have hit out at Rother council over a proposed change in planning policy for ‘equestrian developments’ which they say discriminates against them, full details of which can be found in today’s papers, and there is an update on a meeting between MPs and NHS leaders on proposed changes to local health services.

In the Rye Observer, we run pieces on the newly-formed Rye Area Children’s Community Choir, donations from Northiam Bonfire Society and a page of photos from the sailing club’s Rum Race.

There is also a piece on a woman who is walking around the coast of the UK to raise money in her five-year-old daughter’s memory. She will pass through Rye on her mammoth journey next week.

In the Battle Observer, there is a piece about plans to build an ‘underground’ house, which are back on the table after the council previously refused planning permission for the development, and two students secure places at the University of Cambridge.

The paper also includes a feature on a remarkable nurse who was part of the medical team to operate on King George VI in 1951, who celebrated her 100th birthday at a Westfield care home this week.

We include the latest on the Southern Rail dispute, including reaction from local rail action groups, and our politics page leads on East Sussex County Council’s proposals to increase council tax by 4.99 per cent.

In health news, we run the second in our ‘Love Your Hospital’ series, taking a look behind the scenes at the pharmacy department.

Nine pages of sport leads on Rye Town Football Club extending its lead at the top of the table in the Rye Observer, and an interview with Battle Baptists’ boss Gary Walsh in the Battle Observer as he urges his high-flying team to ‘enjoy the ride’.

Also inside this week, we run the top 20 entries in our Cute Kids competition, as voted for by our readers. Voting will now open again for the finalists to see who will be crowned the overall winner.

On top of all that, there is the usual 12 pages of Village Voices, two pages of letters, puzzles and essential information.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.