Inside this week’s Rye and Battle Observers (January 6)

This week’s Rye and Battle Observers are on sale today (Friday, January 6) and here’s what you can find inside:

Both papers lead on local residents being recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

For Rye, Richard Winter, a leading accountant who served as treasurer of Save the Children for 11 years, has been honoured with a CBE for voluntary services to international development. We speak to Richard to get his reaction to the honour.

And for Battle, a county councillor who pioneered the building of new village and school halls was ‘humbled and honoured’ to be recognised in the New Year’s Honours list. Cllr John Barnes will receive an MBE for voluntary services to the community in Etchingham.

Other news includes the launch of adult learning courses for 2017, a charity shop’s Christmas dinner to help combat loneliness among OAPs in the area, and calls for Rother residents to help St Michael’s Hospice celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.

Part two of Review of the Year also runs this week, looking back at what made the headlines from July to December 2016. There is also a two-page feature on potential changes to press regulation and what you can do to help protect the future of campaigning reporting.

Nine pages of sport leads on a look ahead to Rye Cricket Club’s first season in an all-new division, and a preview of Battle Baptist’s top-of-the-table clash this weekend.

Also included in this week’s paper are the usual nine pages of Village Voice, two pages of letters, essential information, puzzles and court listings.

