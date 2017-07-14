Introducing the Queen of the Sea

Organisers of Rye’s Festival of the Sea have announced their Queen of the Sea.

Ali Adams grew up in Rye, attending her local school and was well known for often getting the leading role in the Rye Dance Centre shows.

She attended Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London and continued to develop her love of dance and the stage, before returning to Rye a few years later.

She has two young boys, both with very different personalities – the younger is already showing signs of following his mum’s love of the limelight.

The teams at The Aveda Rye Retreat and Rye Festival of the Sea say they couldn’t be prouder to introduce Ali as this year’s Queen of the Sea.

They said: “Ali is working hard on the maiden year of a brand new brave business venture alongside being a single mum and all that entails. She has a bright personality, a caring nature and a fearless attitude to life. Ali’s passion to support her home town and be part of something special for the locals, was a winning element for the judging panel.

“The judges would like to thank each and every entrant for taking the time to get involved, it was a really tough decision.”

Ali, alongside other dignitaries will be starting the raft race at 11am from The Salts, and awarding prizes at 12:30pm on the Strand.

The Rye Festival of the Sea will take place on Saturday, July 22 and is born from the lost and loved festivals of Rye Raft Race and Rye Maritime Festival. This combination of events strives to honour the deep maritime history embraced in Rye.

There will be a market on the Strand Quay and Strand Car Park, with plenty for all including knot tying demonstrations from the Sea Cadets, charity stalls offering no end of goodies, stocks and wet sponges, food and drink and so much more.

For details, see http://ryefestivalofthesea.co.uk/.