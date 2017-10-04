Invitation to Crowhurst society’s AGM with Talk...

An warm invitation is extended to all local folk to attend the Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society’s Annual General Meeting and Talk, this evening, Friday, September 6.

Held at Crowhurst Village Hall, the meeting begins at 7.30pm, with the talk at 8pm.

Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society’s Chair, Mary Boorman says it’s an opportunity to find out more about the friendly group. “All are welcome to attend our AGM and hear about the progress of the society,” she said. “Members can also stand or vote in the election of officers. Our AGM is followed by a talk from the owners of the Walled Nursery, Hawkhurst, where they are busy restoring the garden and glasshouses to their Victorian splendour, “There will be local home grown apples and honey for sale. So please come along and enjoy.” Refreshments available. Entry: members free, visitors £2. www crowhursthorticultural.org.uk