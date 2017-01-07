Invite to set sail at Rum Race...

Rye Harbour Sailing Club have extended an open invitation to join in the fun and thrills of their first sailing event of the season, The Rum Race.

The event will be held next Saturday January 14, at the Clubhouse, The Point, Rye Harbour.

The really brave and adventurous are invited to take part in the race. Entry fees: Adults £10, under 18 years and over 70’s £5. This is an open race with all proceeds going to the RNLI.

The Rum Race is once again being sponsored by Skipper Rum. There will be a tot of rum for all (over 18’s) with a bottle of Skipper Rum as a first prize or a £10 PC World voucher (for under 18’s).

Club dinghies are available on a first come first serve basis. High Water is at 12:18. The Galley will be open from 10am for hot refreshments and snacks. After the race the bar will be open.

For more information about the race contact the Officer Of the Day Simon Marsh at simon@hi-flight.co.uk or call 01233 758181 after 7pm. www.rhsc.org.uk