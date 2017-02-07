Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.

Your shortlist

01 - 1066 Gymnastics, Brett Drive, Bexhill-On-Sea

02 - 1066 Wing Chun School, Grand Parade, St Leonards-On-Sea

03 - Aka Karate Blackbelt Academy, Earl St, Hastings

04 - Bannatynes Health Club, Battle Rd, St Leonards-On-Sea

05 - Battle Sports Centre, North Trade Rd, Battle

06 - Bexhill Amateur Boxing Club, Homewarr House, De La Warr Parade, Bexhill-On-Sea

07 - Bexhill Leisure Centre, Down Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea

08 - Crowhurst Park, Telham Lane, Battle

09 - Crossfit 1066, Ashdown House, Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea

10 - Curves, Sackville Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea

11 - Dyamond Dance, Wickham Ave, Bexhill-On-Sea

12 - Falaise Fitness Centre, Cambridge Rd, Hastings

13 - Fighting Tigers Gym, Castleham Rd, St Leonards-On-Sea

14 - Freedom Leisure, Hastings Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea

15 - Freestyle Combat Academy, Phoenix Works, Windsor Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea

16 - Harbour Health, Winchelsea Rd, Rye

17 - Hastings Kickboxing Academy, Brookway Business Park, Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings

18 - Helenswood Sports Centre, The Ridge, Hastings

19 - Inner Strength Gym, Bexhill Road, Hastings

20 - Lifestyle Gym Ltd, Western Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea

21 - Physiques Gym, Little Common Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea

22 - Raw Instinct Gym, Bohemia Rd, St Leonards-On-Sea

23 - Rye Sports Centre, The Grove, Rye

24 - SAMA Karate & Kickboxing, Bohemia Rd, Hastings

25 - Sports Supplements Gym Hastings, Battle Rd, St Leonards-On-Sea

26 - Stackz Gym, Bolebrook Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea

27 - Station Plaza Fitness, Sussex Coast College, Station Approach, Hastings

28 - Summerfields Leisure Centre, Bohemia Rd, Hastings,

29 - Bexhill Shotokan Karate Club, College Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea

30 - The Martial Arts Centre, Bexhill 6th Form College, Penland Road, Bexhill-On-Sea

31 - Trojans Training System, Brookway Business Park, Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings

32 - Walters Fitness, Bexhill Rd, St Leonards-On-Sea

33 - West Hill boxing Club, Whitefriars Road, Hastings

34 - Zeus Gym, Theaklen Drive, St Leonards-On-Sea