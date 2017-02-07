Is your local gym fit to be in the 2017 final?

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.
And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.
So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten.
Your shortlist
01 - 1066 Gymnastics, Brett Drive, Bexhill-On-Sea
02 - 1066 Wing Chun School, Grand Parade, St Leonards-On-Sea
03 - Aka Karate Blackbelt Academy, Earl St, Hastings
04 - Bannatynes Health Club, Battle Rd, St Leonards-On-Sea
05 - Battle Sports Centre, North Trade Rd, Battle
06 - Bexhill Amateur Boxing Club, Homewarr House, De La Warr Parade, Bexhill-On-Sea
07 - Bexhill Leisure Centre, Down Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea
08 - Crowhurst Park, Telham Lane, Battle
09 - Crossfit 1066, Ashdown House, Sedlescombe Road North, St Leonards-On-Sea
10 - Curves, Sackville Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea
11 - Dyamond Dance, Wickham Ave, Bexhill-On-Sea
12 - Falaise Fitness Centre, Cambridge Rd, Hastings
13 - Fighting Tigers Gym, Castleham Rd, St Leonards-On-Sea
14 - Freedom Leisure, Hastings Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea
15 - Freestyle Combat Academy, Phoenix Works, Windsor Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea
16 - Harbour Health, Winchelsea Rd, Rye
17 - Hastings Kickboxing Academy, Brookway Business Park, Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings
18 - Helenswood Sports Centre, The Ridge, Hastings
19 - Inner Strength Gym, Bexhill Road, Hastings
20 - Lifestyle Gym Ltd, Western Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea
21 - Physiques Gym, Little Common Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea
22 - Raw Instinct Gym, Bohemia Rd, St Leonards-On-Sea
23 - Rye Sports Centre, The Grove, Rye
24 - SAMA Karate & Kickboxing, Bohemia Rd, Hastings
25 - Sports Supplements Gym Hastings, Battle Rd, St Leonards-On-Sea
26 - Stackz Gym, Bolebrook Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea
27 - Station Plaza Fitness, Sussex Coast College, Station Approach, Hastings
28 - Summerfields Leisure Centre, Bohemia Rd, Hastings,
29 - Bexhill Shotokan Karate Club, College Rd, Bexhill-On-Sea
30 - The Martial Arts Centre, Bexhill 6th Form College, Penland Road, Bexhill-On-Sea
31 - Trojans Training System, Brookway Business Park, Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings
32 - Walters Fitness, Bexhill Rd, St Leonards-On-Sea
33 - West Hill boxing Club, Whitefriars Road, Hastings
34 - Zeus Gym, Theaklen Drive, St Leonards-On-Sea
