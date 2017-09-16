It’s 100 days till Christmas

Consumers in the south east start their Christmas shopping as soon as they see festive items in the shops, which can be as early as September, but it still takes 39 shopping trips and 33 hours of planning until they are finished.

With Christmas just 100 days away, new research from TopCashback.co.uk finds shopping online at Christmas is growing with three-quarters (75 per cent) of consumers logging on to shop more than they used to.

Consumers in the south east will be browsing online 29 times this year, which is nearly three times the 10 high-street trips planned.

However, more than three-quarters (77 per cent) of consumers in the south east admit to getting distracted and procrastinating with shoppers dilly-dallying away six hours of the time they set aside for shopping.

In this time, they will typically spend £110 on long lunches, coffees and buying things for themselves.

Although consumers in the south east favour online shopping for getting the job done, digital distractions including browsing social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (62 per cent), reading the news (32 per cent) watching funny videos (12 per cent) and pictures of cats (seven per cent) are delaying consumers getting their Christmas shopping finished.

Other reasons behind Christmas shopping procrastination include people in the south east not knowing what to buy their friends and family (62 per cent), which is surprising given the 33 hours spent planning.

People also find it too expensive (40 per cent), think the shops are too busy (32 per cent) and find they are easily distracted (20 per cent).

Despite putting off shopping for gifts, consumers in the south east would ideally like everything completed by mid-December (38 per cent) or the end of November (29 per cent).

But, if past records are to go by, 16 per cent will not have it finished until Christmas Eve.

Natasha Rachel Smith, consumer affairs editor for TopCashback.co.uk, said: “More consumers in the south east are favouring doing their Christmas shopping online instead of hitting the busy high street and with that brings the added benefit of being able to use voucher codes and cashback websites.

“However, digital distractions such as Facebook and scanning through news feeds is adding to the amount of time shoppers procrastinate.

“In one year we’ve seen the number increase from five to six hours. TopCashback helps to take some of the pressure off by bringing together all the retailers people love. It also aids keeping spending under control as members get money back on purchases made.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.