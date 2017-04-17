It's official: Albion are promoted to the Premier League

Brighton & Hove Albion will be in the Premier League next season for the first time in their history.

Their place in the top flight of English football - for the first time in 34 years - was confirmed this evening. Albion beat Wigan 2-1 which all but sealed promotion owing to their superior goal difference.

However, Huddersfield conceded a late equaliser at Derby, which meant the Seagulls' place in the top flight was official.

Brighton fans invaded the Amex pitch for the second time on the day to celebrate, before the Albion players led more celebrations in front of the East Stand.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton then came out on to the West Stand to address Albion fans to a huge ovation.

Speaking to the Brighton supporters, he said: "First of all and I've had to wait an hour or so to officially confirm it but we are now in the Premier League.

"I arrived at this club just under two and a half years ago and the support you've given me has been outstanding.

"There will be supporters out there who have gone through very difficult years. Going back to the Goldstone years, from there to Gillingham and eventually back to Brighton and this wonderful stadium that the chairman and owner has provided for us.

"As a coach and a manager, you want to work in an environment which is a wonderful environment. From the day I walked into this club, I was very aware it was that.

"We have had a group of players that have been desperate to do well for you and it's been a real group effort this year.

"We played here in a play-off semi-final last year against Sheffield Wednesday and it was one of the best atmospheres that I've seen at a football game.

"What you've done is taken that on all this season, home and away, and credit to you and we'll look forward to a Premier League campaign next year.

"It will be incredibly exciting and tough and we will need you again next season."

