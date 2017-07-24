Just like that!

Have your say

Scarecrows have been popping up all over Battle as part of the town’s popular annual Scarecrow Festival.

They included this depiction of comedy legend Tummy Cooper, complete with trade mark fez.

Other scarecrows have taken the shape of witches, wizards, giant rabbits and dragons in the ‘magic’ themed festival.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.