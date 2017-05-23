Keeping it Keane in 1066 Country

An audio version of the Keane Trail has been launched.

Geotourist, in collaboration with the 1066 Country Marketing partnership, said the version is available for smartphones via the free-to-download Geotourist app.

The Keane Trail was created as an online trail by the Battle Marketing Group.

Keane hit the UK music scene in 2004, leaving an indelible imprint on their homeland of 1066 Country.

In 2012, Sovereign Light Café, one of the album tracks from their fifth consecutive chart-topping album, Strangeland, name checked many localities in the towns of Battle, Bexhill and Hastings.

The Keane Trail has three trails, one each in Hastings, Battle and Bexhill and they run from between 2.4km to 6.8km in length.

Each takes in points of importance to the band and their journey to music stardom, as well as the locations behind the lyrics of their songs.

Geotourist said the Keane trails add to the seven other Geotourist tours in the area.

The Geotourist platform means people can listen to tours in the same way people now listen to music, through their devices.

