Kids singing workshops at Peasmarsh

The Rye Area Children’s Community Choir (RACCC) presents two summer holiday singing workshops for children.
Leader of the choir, Marian Ham says the one day fun events, held at Peasmarsh Memorial Hall, are open to all and children do not need to belong to RACCC to attend. The first workshop will be a musical based on a pirate theme on Thursday, July 27. The next workshop will be a musical based on the story of the Pied Piper on Tuesday August, 29. Each day begins at 10.30am, and finishes with a short concert for families and friends at 3.15pm. Children need to take a packed lunch, and are welcome to dress up in the theme of the workshop if they wish. Cost is £10 for the day. For more information email Marian on dmham128@btinternet.com or call 07947806712.