Kids’ water bottles recalled due to choking fears

A popular brand of children’s drinking bottle has been recalled by the manufacturer due to a risk of choking being identified.

It has been discovered that the silicone tip of the straw on the Cath Kidston bottles may come loose and therefore could present a choking hazard.

The bottles affected by this potential issue were on sale between 12 June 2017 and 14 August 2017 and, as a company spokesperson said, “fell below our rigorous quality standards.”

The company are voluntarily recalling the product as a precautionary measure to ensure customer safety.

Customers who purchased this product during the specified time period, or received it as a gift, are asked to please stop using it immediately and return it to any Cath Kidston store for a full refund, or contact customer services on 0333 320 2663 between 9.00am - 8.00pm Monday to Friday and Saturday/Sunday between 10am - 4pm, or email welovetolisten@cathkidston.com.

A company statement said: “No other products or drinking bottles sold by Cath Kidston are affected by this notice,” adding: “Please be assured that the safety and performance of our products is always our highest priority.”