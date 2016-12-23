Lambs killed in dog attack

Seven lambs had their throats ripped open in a suspected dog attack.

The gruesome discovery was made on land in Etchingham on Sunday December 18.

It is not known what kind of dog was involved in the incident.

Sussex Police is urging anyone with any information to get in touch on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial number 0667 of 18/12/2016.

