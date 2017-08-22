Last chance to view Rye artists show

There is still a chance to see the Rye Society of Artists annual Summer Exhibition.

Davida Turpin, from the Society, said: “This is a great show with its usual very high standard of paintings, prints and ceramics.

“The show, which has had masses of visitors over the last couple of weeks, will close on Sunday 27th August at 5.30pm.

Even though there are lots of red dots (for sold items) and sales have been very good, there are still some wonderful pieces for sale.

“Hurry along to the Dance Hall, at Rye Community Centre, Conduit Hill, before it closes.”

The exhibition can be viewed daily from 10.30am - 5.30pm.

For more information visit the website at www.ryesocietyofartists.co.uk.