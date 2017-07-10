Laundry Ninjas clean up with their first class service

Laundry Ninjas was established in 2011 by Cathy Sharp

This local business has grown into an award winning collection and delivery laundry and ironing service, serving both local businesses and domestic customers. They are approved by Support with Confidence, so you can trust the reliable team of Ninjas to ensure you receive the impeccable service that you require.

This reputable and friendly service has a dynamic team of six ninjas who as well as providing a door to door delivery service, also have a shop in Castleham Industrial Estate where they can cater for all your laundry and ironing needs, feel free to drop in and say "hi."

Laundry Ninjas endeavour to make your life easier by not only washing and ironing to a precise high standard, but doing so without disturbing your busy lifestyle or business.

They are an efficient team, working flexibly to suit your needs creating a stress free, dynamic and friendly service.

From sports kits to super king beds… need a hand to help your business run smoother? Hire a Ninja.

Please call on 01424-319312, email info@laundryninjas.co.uk, check out their website www.laundryninjas.co.uk, or visit Unit 5, Moorhurst Road, St-Leonards, TN38 9NA