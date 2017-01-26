Lifeboat Concert is huge success

A special concert and film event to raise funds for historic Hastings lifeboat The Ghost of Dunkirk was a huge success say organisers.

The event, at St Mary in the Castle, was attended by Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers.

Also in attendance was tourism chief Kevin Boorman, whose family served on the lifeboat when it was active locally in the 1930’s.

The Ghost of Dunkirk concert: Cyril and Lilian Bishop lifeboat restoration project. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170123-072040001

The concert featured live music from Jiggery Pokery, The Salts , RX Shanty Men, Harmony One and Now and Then.

Fittingly the music featured shanties and songs of the sea including a song specially written about the lifeboat by Jiggery Pokery.

Sid Saunders, who photographed the event, said: “It was advertised as a concert but the atmosphere made it feel more like a big party.

“Jonathan Mendenhall started the proceedings by talking about the history of this plucky little Hastings lifeboat when she was over in Dunkirk taking troops off the beach.

“He then told of her travels when she was retired and sold off only to be rescued by Dee Day White and Tush Hamilton many years later and brought home.

“We then had a wonderful selection of live music from local singers and bands.

“An auction and raffle was held, as well as the showing of a wonderful film about the lifeboat set to music.

“There are too many people to mention who helped set this wonderful concert up but I must name just three, Garry Fellows, Mike Raxworthy and Shaun Taberer.”

Dee Day White said: “On behalf of myself, Tush, Bev and Pat, who make up the Trust for our two vintage lifeboats, I cannot tell you how much we appreciate all the people who attended the concert in support of the lifeboat. From the VIP’s to the bands and groups, to the sound recordist, song writers, film makers and to all our other helpers. What an evening!

“Gary, Mike and Pauline should be patted on the back for a wonderful show to remember the Cyril and Lilian Bishop lifeboat and her lifetime of helping other people.

“Numbered water colours by Rebel Gallery of George Street, are still available but are selling quickly, as are the Ghost of Dunkirk videos and recordings of the song.”

The Cyril and Lilian Bishop is currently based in a boatyard adjacent to the lifeboat house while it undergoes restoration. In the summer the boat will move to a permanent display site opposite the Stables Theatre, near Market Cross, not far from the restored Priscilla Macbean lifeboat.

If you would like to contribute to the restoration donations can be made at the local branch of Santander - sort code 09-01-28, account number 49444310 or sent to 4 All Saints Crescent, Hastings.

