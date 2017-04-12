Lifeboat launched to vulnerable man at foot of cliffs

The Hastings lifeboat was launched this morning (Tuesday, April 11) to assist Sussex Police with a vulnerable person at the foot of the cliffs.

The RNLI inshore lifeboat and its volunteer crew launched at 11.28am to Cliff End, Pett, and quickly located the person at the foot of the cliffs.

However, it then took a further two hours for the crew to persuade the man to board the inflatable lifeboat.

Once he was aboard, he was taken round to Pett where Sussex Police took him into custody.

Hastings RNLI Coxswain Steve Warne said: “It was an unusual task for our crew. In most cases the people we go to are only too pleased to see the lifeboat and jump aboard.

“In this case however it was different; the casualty was vulnerable and needed a great deal of reassurance.

“Our volunteer crews train in all aspects of casualty care and in unusual situations like this that training certainly pays off.”

