Lifeguards stationed at Camber Sands after tragic deaths

Lifeguards will be stationed at Camber Sands following the tragic deaths of five men, the RNLI has confirmed.

In response to the deaths, which took place on Wednesday, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution is providing a team of five to six lifeguards and equipment over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It was recently revealed that the five men were friends from London who had visited for the day. Click here for the full story.

In a statement, the RNLI said it was to ‘provide reassurance to the public’ by providing a temporary lifeguard service which will work alongside the existing local authority personnel from Rother District Council.

The lifeguards will be there from 9am to 6pm, Saturday to Monday.

The RNLI offered to provide the lifeguards over the weekend and the Council accepted its offer.

In addition to the lifeguard service the RNLI said it will also be providing a team which will be on hand to provide safety information to all visitors at the beach.

The RNLI provides lifeguard cover on over 240 beaches throughout the UK.

The charity advised that anyone who is not familiar with Camber Sands should speak to the lifeguard before entering the water, and to visit RNLI.org/respectthewater before visiting.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.