Lift off for Battle’s balloon castle project - but supporters asked to dig deep

An artist aiming to build a giant castle out of balloons to mark the 950th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings has found a venue to accommodate her masterpiece - but she now has another hurdle in her way.

Olivia Post is behind the ambitious project, which will also include giant balloon sculptures within the castle walls.

But Olivia’s plans for the castle, which will be based at Battle and Langton School, have suffered a slight setback after the project was turned down for a grant.

The Battle-based balloon artist explains: “Our application for funding was rejected from the Arts Council just last week.

“They don’t think there is enough ‘artistic integrity’.

“I just don’t think a balloon castle is high brow enough for them!

“So we are desperately trying to raise money.”

Olivia has launched an online crowdfunding campaign in a bid to raised £3,000 needed to allow the project to get off the ground.

Nearly £900 has been raised so far, including a generous £250 donation from the Battle and District Chamber of Commerce.

Local building company, Post & Sons, are sponsoring the event.

Collection boxes have also been set up in a number of shops in Battle for anyone who would like to donate.

Balloon workshops will take place at Battle and Langton School on October 7 and a team of balloon artists will build the castle over two days on October 11 and 12.

The castle will be open for viewing between Thursday October 13 and Sunday October 16.

To donate to the project, visit www.gofundme.com/battle-big-balloon

