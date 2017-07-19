Local pupils fire questions at Home Secretary during Parliament trip

Hastings support charity, Education Futures Trust, took ambassadors from six local schools to visit the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday 12th July.

The ambassadors were impeccably behaved, and had a fantastic day out in the capital.

Meeting Amber Rudd, Home Secretary, was one of the highlights of the day. The children had prepared thoughtful questions for their MP which they asked during a special Q&A session in Parliament’s main hall.

Amber commented: “Meeting young students and their teachers is a real privilege for me, and one I look forward to at every opportunity.

“Thank you to Carole and her team for bringing up a group of enthusiastic and engaged students. I look forward to visiting the Education Futures Trust and schools in our local community over the coming months.”

The trip to London was made even more interesting by the visit of the King and Queen of Spain, and the Formula 1 demonstration in Trafalgar Square.

Roads were closed and security was heightened, but that didn’t stop the day being so enjoyable for the children. Additional fun was had seeing police horses on the streets, guards moving around and F1 cars and staff. One group was lucky enough to watch the changeover at Horseguards Parade, whilst others were able to admire Westminster Abbey, the River Thames and the display of Formula 1 cars.

For more information visit www.educationfuturestrust.org.

