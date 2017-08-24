Local window firm hold raffle and auction to raise funds for hospice

Staff at local firm S&T Windows made a generous donation of £1,005 to St Michael’s Hospice .

The money was raised from a raffle and auction held during the company’s 40th anniversary celebration at Hastings United Club on Friday July 28.

Fantastic raffle prizes, which included an iPad from Phase Electrical, personal training and massages from Hastings United Club and a free door fitting by S&T Windows, raised £410 alone.

Further donations were given during the celebration increasing the total to an impressive £1,057.65.

Kate Wellesley, Community Fundraiser for St Michael’s, said: “We would like to congratulate S&T Windows on their 40th anniversary and for raising this sum.

“This year is the 30th anniversary of the Hospice and we really appreciate this amazing donation.”

There is another fund raising event on the horizon with Bexhill fashion retailers M&Co holding a fashion show in aid of St Michael’s Hospice on Thursday August 31, at their Devonshire Road shop from 6pm. The show is 45 minutes and the shop is open until 8pm.

Tickets are £3. These can be purchased or reserved in store.

A raffle and goodie bags, including a 20% off full price clothing voucher, are included with every ticket. Refreshments will also be provided.

For more details please call the event organisers M&Co on 01424 216844.

If you’d like to fundraise for the Hospice, please contact the Fundraising team on 01424 456379 or fundraising@stmichaelshospice.co.