Magistrates Court results

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for October 11 - October 25.

October 11:

John Beedell (aged 44), of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to harassing a woman. The offence took place at Hastings between August 25 and September 8. The court made a community order and issued a restraining order.

Jennifer Paterson (aged 34), of Watermill Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. The offence took place at Springfield Road, Hastings, on June 6. She was fined £250.

October 17:

William Lee (aged 30), of Alexandra Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit on Bohemia Road, Hastings on January 31, while using a hand-held mobile telephone. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for six months.

Marnie Stocking (aged 19), of Asten Fields Battle, pleaded guilty to stealing ten cans of Kopperberg cider, worth £10, from Jempsons supermarket at Battle, on July 5. She also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at Battle on August 1. She was fined £40 for the theft offence and £80 for the second offence and ordered to pay £50 in compensation and £150 in prosecution costs.

Aubrey Anderson (aged 30), of Gun Lane, Strood, Rochester, Kent, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a door at Pontins holiday park, Camber, on August 22. He was ordered to pay £600 compensation.

October 23:

A 16 year old youth, from Hastings, who cannot be named, was found guilty of stealing a pedal cycle worth £3,000 from Old Humphrey Avenue, Hastings, on September 27. He was also found guilty of being in possession of cannabis on the same date and of interfering with a vehicle at Croft Road, Hastings, between June 14 - 18. He was referred to East Sussex youth offender panel.

Diana Quaid (aged 36), of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a man by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on June 1. The court made a community order. Magistrates also issued a restraining order and ordered her to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

Justine Beardsley (aged 48), of Western Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of damaging a toilet and enclosure at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings, on August 14. She was also found guilty of using threatening behaviour on the same date. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered her to pay £200 compensation.

October 24:

Kevin Keeley (aged 31, of The Oak Field, Pett, pleaded guilty to stealing beer worth £9.58 from the Co-op at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on August 30. He was fined £50.

October 25:

Darren Freeman (aged 44), of London Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to interfering with a Ford Transit vehicle at Bexhill on October 2. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Stanley knife in a public place at Bending Crescent, Bexhill, on October 6 and being in possession of quantities of cocaine and heroin on the same date. He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of the gravity of the offence and his offending history.

Loredana Gal (aged 35), of Devonshire Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle on the A259 Wallsend Road, at Pevensey on July 31, without due care and attention. She was fined £160 and her driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.