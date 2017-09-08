Magistrates court results for the Hastings and Rother area.

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from August 8 - August 16.

August 8:

Jordan Butters (aged 21), of Oakwood Close, Hastings, was convicted of driving a Hyundai vehicle on Barnhorn Road, Bexhill, on November 11 last year, with no insurance. He had pleaded not guilty but the verdict was proved in his absence. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £625 prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

August 10:

Daniel Bailey (aged 26), of Redgeland Rise, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at St Leonards on July 15.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing £65.64 via an online bank transaction. The court made a community order and fined him £20 as well as ordering him to pay £65.64 compensation.

Mark Cooper (aged 38), of Reginald Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to harassment without violence. The offence took place at Bexhill between July 16 and July 22 when he turned up at the victim’s home address and three times at her place of work. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £200 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Sergej Horvath (aged 34), of Caves Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to stop following a traffic accident in which injury was caused to another person. The offence took place on the B2169 at Bells Yew Green, Kent, on October 22 last year. He was also found guilty of driving his Nissan Primera, on the same date, with a defective windscreen and to driving without due care and attention. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 250 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year. He was ordered to pay £750 in prosecution costs.

Rochelle Lee, 30, of Priory Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing five bottles of perfume worth £266 from Boots at Brighton on April 4. She also pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of Jack Daniels, worth £128 from Boots, at Tunbridge, on May 8. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Mathew Gardiner (aged 32), of Filsham Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Havelock Road, Hastings, on June 10. He was fined £150 for each offence and ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

Beau Greaves (aged 26), of Buckingham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to travelling on a train without a valid ticket. The offence took place at Ore on October 7 last year. He was given a three month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £3.60 compensation.

August 14:

Sean Fullick (aged 35), of Wishing Tree Road North, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at The Stade, Hastings, on April 8. He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on April 9. He was fined £50 and the court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was also ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

August 15:

Paul Davies (49), of Shepherds Close, Bexhill, was found guilty of causing an unnecessary obstruction with his motor vehicle. The offence took place at Station Road, Bexhill, on December 28 last year. He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs.

August 16:

Tafari Bailey (aged 24), of Preston Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to possessing a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply. The offence took place at Bexhill on February 6. He was committed to Lewes Crown court for sentencing.