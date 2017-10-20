Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from September 14 - September 19.

September 14:

Anthony Ripley (aged 39), of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing foodstuff, worth £94.18, from Tesco at Hastings on July 19. He also pleaded guilty to stealing men’s wallets, worth £117, from Marks and Spencers, at Hastings, on May 18. He pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol, of unknown value, from Jempsons, at Peasmarsh, on June 19; to stealing a laptop, from Book Buster, in Queens Road, Hastings, on May 27; to stealing £25 cash from a motor vehicle at Hastings on April 27 and to four charges of fraud by making card transactions. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £142 in compensation and £150 in prosecution costs.

Nicholson Vincent (aged 43), of Howletts Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hastings on June 23. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work. They also made a restraining order and ordered him to pay £100 in prosecution costs.

September 15:

Darren Thorpe (aged 38), of Farley Bank, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW dangerously on Fredrick Road and The Ridge, on February 4. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court also made a community order, with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered him to pay £100 in prosecution costs. He was banned from driving for one year.

Sarunas Buckus (aged 28), of West Hill Road, St Leonards, was found guilty, in his absence, of stealing a Mercedes Sprinter from Framfield Road, Uckfield, on June 3. Magistrates issued a warrant for arrest without bail, following his non-appearance in court.

September 18:

Matthew Pond (aged 31), of Croft Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to two charges of being breach of a non-molestation order made by the court, by sending an email and posting on Facebook. He was found guilty of a third breach by asking for a message to be passed on. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £310 in prosecution costs.

William Lee (aged 30), of Alexander Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place on March 13 at the Esso petrol station, Battle Hill, Battle. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Crowhurst Caravan Park, Telham Lane, Battle, on April 15. He was found guilty of resisting a police officer at Battle on the same date. He was fined a total of £250 and ordered to pay £310 in prosecution costs.

September 19:

Sherzad Salim (aged 38), of St Paul’s Place, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stalking a woman and causing her fear that violence would be used against her, on at least two occasions. The offence took place at Hastings between January 1 and July 14. He was said to have followed his victim, driving closely behind in his car along the seafront and on Battle Road; approaching her on the Oval, while she was walking her dog; parking next to her in a car park, when she was with her son, and parking and standing outside her house and watching the house. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

Craig Ray (aged 29), of Terminus Road, Bexhill, was found guilty of making a threat to kill. The offence took place at Sedlescombe Gardens, St Leonards, on July 2. He pleaded guilty to damaging a flat screen TV and a mobile phone on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs.