Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area.

The following are court results for the Observer area from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from September 20 – September 27:

September 20:

Connor Robinson (aged 22), of Terrace Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of two grams of cannabis. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

September 21:

Andrew Brown (aged 63), of Mare Bay Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to harassment by sending text messages to his victim, making appointments on her behalf and phoning her more than 100 times, blocking his number, attending her new partner’s address in a different county and sending her emails, despite being told to leave her alone. The offences took place between April 1 and July 23. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and the court issued a restraining order.

Christina True (aged 39), of Reginald Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Bexhill on August 7. She was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs.

Clive Milburn (aged 58), of Marina, St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at St Leonards on June 9. He was also found guilty of failing to stop after being the driver of a BMW vehicle which was involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle at Anglesea Terrace, St Leonards, on June 9. He was found guilty of being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date and of being unfit to drive through drugs. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for 20 months.

September 25:

Christopher Burch (aged 26), of Horntye Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman, in making excessive unwanted contact, following her and sending her abusive and threatening messages. The offences took place at Hastings between August 21 and September 22. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, made by an earlier court, for being in possession of a knife in a public place. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of ‘the facts of the case, wording of texts, and antecedents’. The court also issued a restraining order.

Liam Holigan (aged 39), of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three charges of being breach of a non-molestation order. The offences took place at Hastings between September 20 and September 22. He also admitted being breach of a suspended sentence, made by Lewes Crown Court, for an offence of stalking. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing.

September 27:

Wojciech Dawidowicz (aged 43), of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Cambridge Road, Hastings, on August 31, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 96 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for two years.

Robert Piecka (aged 24), of Cornwallis Terrace, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on St Helens Road, Hastings, on May 4, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 16 months.

Lorraine Pollard (aged 56), of Norfolk Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to stealing food worth £36.89, from Tesco at Hastings on June 10. She was given a one year conditional discharge.