Major improvement work to busy A21 is finally completed

Thousands of drivers a day are set to benefit from a major upgrade on the A21 connecting Hastings and London.

The upgrade to the A21 between Tonbridge and Pembury has built a new dual carriageway to speed up journeys, improve safety, reduce congestion and boost the economy.

Two new junctions have been built as part of the project, as well as better, safer access to the A21 for the homes and businesses along it, and dedicated new facilities for pedestrians, equestrians and cyclists.

Highways England regional investment programme director David Haimes said: “This is another missing link in the country’s road network filled in. For decades, the single carriageway section of the A21 between Tonbridge and Pembury has been a source of daily congestion, delaying drivers and frustrating businesses who depend on the road. That changes today.

“These A21 improvements are another great achievement for Highways England’s delivery of the first Road Investment Strategy, the biggest road investment for a generation. I hope people enjoy driving on their new and improved A21.”

The improvements were formally opened on Thursday, September 21.

Work started on the scheme in spring 2015. Over the last few months drivers have been benefitting from a phased opening of the improvements, starting with the new flyover at Longfield Road, which partially opened in July 2017. The road layout has also been improved for properties along the A21 with a new access junction.

George Pargeter, Balfour Beatty project director for the A21 Tonbridge to Pembury Project, said: “This has been a complex project which presented a number of challenges, however our expertise and collaboration with Highways England has enabled us to successfully and safely deliver a high quality, more streamlined route connecting Hastings and London.”