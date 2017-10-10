Make ‘mum-friends’ with Mush

Taking the world of motherhood by storm, social app Mush helps to unite local, like-minded mums.

Mush, a social app for mothers, was set up by two South London mums, Katie Massie-Taylor and Sarah Hesz, who met in a rainy playground in 2014.

Sarah and Katie, founders of Mush

Their friendship kept them sane, but they discovered that 80 per cent of new mums admit to feeling lonely – a statistic which worried them given how much they relied on their motherly friendship.

In a bid to change this they launched Mush in May 2016, which has already been credited for hundreds of thousands of friendships across the UK.

One such app user is Sussex mum Andrea Ditch, 24. She said: “Mush is fantastic! Any mum will tell you how lonely parenthood can be and this solves that problem.

“With Mush it’s like a local mummy community full of mums just waiting to make friends.”

Mush is an app for parents

Andrea has a one-year-old son and a ten-month-old baby daughter. She found out about the app after reading an article about making friends during motherhood and how you can find mums with children of a similar age in her area.

“I got so excited by it! As soon as I signed up I began to make friends.

“With my other friends who don’t have children, there aren’t common interests like teething or nursery talk. However with Mush, I am able to chat to other mums about mum related topics.”

Andrea is eager to get the word out about the benefits of Mush, and hopes that it will help other mothers in Sussex.

The app has other features such as funny parenting content from parents in the know, group chats to arrange meetings, and recommendations for places to visit in your area.

To find out more or become part of this network, visit www.letsmush.com