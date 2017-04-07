Make tracks and head down to Rye model railway exhibition

Train enthusiasts are in for a treat as a massive model railway show steams into town later this month.

The event will be held on Saturday, April 29 at Rye College in The Grove, from 10am to 4.30pm.

The exhibition is being supported by clubs and modellers from around the south east, with layouts including Sewel, based on the Harveys Brewery in Lewes and a barge from Rye Harbour.

Other exhibits will feature South Cement Works, an industrial scene of a cement works with much inspiration taken from various ones in the south east, Cato Pass, a Sci Fi layout based in space, Volks Railway, based on the railway on Brighton seafront, and Shoreditch, based on the London station.

More than 20 model railway layouts, along with a number of trade stands, will be on show in a variety of scales from tiny Z gauge to O Gauge.

Dakota Dibben, organiser, said: “People are invited to make tracks to the model railway show this month, the first one in Rye in more than 20 years, and it is tipped to be the largest in Sussex.

“There is something about model railways that retains a fascination for those of all ages, from five to 90 and probably beyond.

“Despite the attractions of other hi-tech past times, many people always find times to enjoy seeing model trains in action and their will be plenty for visitors to see.

“The exhibition will be an opportunity for people to enjoy nostalgia in miniature, for others to learn about a new potential past time or simply appreciate the care taken to create a model railway. We are extremely grateful to all the exhibitors and traders who are taking part in the event, some whom are travelling long distances to attend.

“We have layouts coming far and wide, with several never being seen before. Rye has a strong railway heritage, especially with the Rye Camber tramway. The last exhibition held in Rye was in 1995 and we would like to make this a yearly event. So make a note in your diary for one of the largest of its kind in the south east.

There is free parking on site at the school and a small admission to the event. Find Rye Model Railway Show on Facebook for more details.

