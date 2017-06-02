Man runs seven marathons raising £20,000 for ‘inspirational’ charity

A charity was delighted to receive a cheque of £20,000 from a man who ran seven marathons in its honour.

Tenderheart, which supplies holidays for sick children, was presented the cheque by Liam White in Crowhurst Park, Battle, on Saturday (May 27).

Liam was sponsored by his employer Landsdowne Partners to complete the impressive feat of running marathons in London, Milton Keynes, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Vienna, Copenhagen and Berlin.

Family and friends as well as charity trustees and volunteers gathered to celebrate the cheque presentation.

Tenderheart was started by seven-year-old Colleen Wilkins who was taken ill with a brain tumour. After months in an out of hospital, Colleen started fundraising to buy a holiday home for sick children like her to enjoy in between treatments.

Sadly, Colleen died in 1991 but her dream came true with the eventual purchase of a holiday home in Crowhurst Park and the launch of Tenderheart.

Liam said: “The marathon experience is an amazing feeling, the crowds, the support, the achievement, it makes you feel like you have accomplished something.

“I run for Tenderheart as it means something to me and my family, knowing Colleen growing up and knowing what she went through and the fact she still put others first was truly inspirational. If I can do my little bit to help the Tenderheat charity to continue in her memory it is my pleasure to do so.”

Ann Dedman, Colleen’s mother, was vert grateful to accept the cheque. She said: “The Tenderheart Charity would like to express its extreme gratitude to Liam and it would particularly like to thank Liam’s employer Lansdowne Partners for their generosity and support.

“Liam’s sister Kerry ran her first marathon this year and was keen to raise additional funds for Tenderheart. She certainly did this with a fantastic sponsorship of more than £1,500.

“The presentation was a lovely celebration of the charity which has been providing holidays for sick children and their families for more than 24 years.”

For more information about Tenderheart, visit www.tenderheart.org.uk.

