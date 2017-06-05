Man wanted for recall to prison could be in Hastings or Rother

An East Sussex man is being sought by police for recall to prison.

Tony John Gordon, 29, is believed to be in the Hastings or Rother districts, but may possibly be in Kent. He is wanted for recall to prison after breaching the terms of his early release.

Sentenced to three years and eight months for robbery when he appeared at Southwark Crown Court in May 2015, he was released from custody at the end of March this year.

​Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Gordon or who knows of his whereabouts.

He is described as white, 5’5”, slim, 9.5 stones, with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked not to approach him but to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting reference 47170072622.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

