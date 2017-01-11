Marathon Man clocks up a 1,000 miles in year to help cat sanctuary

Local runner Stephen Chester hit his epic target by a whisker by running 1,000 miles in a year to raise funds for the Celia Hammond Trust for Cats.

He started on January 1 2016 and completed his last run, along Hastings seafront, on New Year’s Eve raising £1,243.00 for the charity.

Reflecting on a year of pounding the pavements, Stephen said: “The most memorable run was taking part in the London Marathon, which was the same day as my birthday.

“The Tunbridge Wells half marathon was hard, but probably the hardest part was nearing the end in December when I had 107.9 miles left to run in a few days.”

To reach the magical number, dedicated Stephen ran on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Stephen, who got the running bug two and a half years ago, says he will be taking a short break from running now but plans to return to it soon.

Friend Emma Clements said: Stephen has put long hours into this come rain or shine. Its such great thing he’s doing and for a lovely cause too.

“He has run over three full marathons in five weeks and seven half marathons and in many different countries, including Sweden, and Scotland.

Celia Hammond said: “Stephen raised an amazing amount and we are grateful to him beyond words.”

There is still time to support Stephen by donating at his Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Stephen-Chester2.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.