Marathon mum raises thousands

An Etchingham resident has raised £2,600 for Leukaemia Care, after her youngest daughter was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia at three years old.

The girl is now a ‘thriving 16 year old’, and marathon runner Helen Sheldon is full of praise for the work of the charity, adding: “I know just how vital the help and support that you provide is to a family.”

Leukaemia Care is a national charity committed to ensuring anyone affected by blood cancer receives the right information, advice and support.

Clare Brooks, fundraiser at Leukaemia CARE, said: “I’m incredibly proud of all our runners, including Helen.

“They’ve put in months of hard graft during training and have enthusiastically fundraised all to make a difference to anybody who has been affected by a blood cancer.

“It’s an amazing feeling to watch our runners cross the line. Helen has done herself proud and made a real difference along the way.”

Helen described the experience as “wonderful” as she finished the marathon in 4hrs 43mins.

Having completed the marathon 12 years earlier, Helen added: “I sort of knew what to expect.

“The race went well, although the number of people running made it feel like you were jostling through the January sales at certain points!

“The crowd’s support and the good will all around you is overwhelming at times, and although it was tough in places, I did enjoy it.”

Running is one of many activities available to take part in and fundraise for the national leukaemia charity. Other ways of raising money include cycling, overseas treks and skydiving.

Leukaemia Care also provides a range of support services to patients and their carers such as a 24-hour CARE Line, nationwide support groups, patient and carer conferences, as well as nurse education days.

With leukaemia being the most common type of cancer among children, it is important people continue to raise funds, so there are more success stories like this one.

Helen’s fundraising page is continuing to accept fundraising donations. Find it online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/HelenSheldonrunning.

