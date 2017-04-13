Marbleous! Welcome back to marble event

Twenty-eight teams made up of 140 players have been limbering up in the hope being crowned champions at Battle’s annual Good Friday Marbles Matches.

The event, which will once again take place on the Abbey Green, will see teams don an array of crazy, colourful and creative costumes, with this year’s themes including pigs, sweets and Thunderbirds.

Meanwhile there are two cuddly Easter bunnies up for grabs as prizes on the ‘all-comers board’ and more than 50 children have registered to take part in this year’s Easter Bonnet Parade.

One thousand marbles are ready to roll for the traditional scramble on the bullring.

If you find yourself a bit peckish, the Battel Bonfire Boyes will be providing burgers and the Battle Muffins will be on hand with some candyfloss.

Popular Battle facepainter Debbie will be on hand to help put young visitors in the mood for a fun-packed morning.

Marbles matches will start at 10am, with the prizegiving expected to follow at around midday. The Easter Bonnet Parade will take place at 11.30, followed by the Marbles Scramble at 11.45am.

Children must have been pre-registered to take part in the parade.

The matches are organised by the newly formed Battle Events group, part of Battle Chamber of Commerce.

