Marching to remember in Battle

Members of local youth organisations marched alongside councillors and former servicemen and woman on Sunday when Battle held its Remembrance Sunday service and parade.

Battle Town Clerk Carol Harris said: “As Battle no longer has a branch of the Royal British Legion, the Town Council was asked to coordinate this year’s Remembrance Day Parade.

Battle Remembrance procession from Market Square to St Mary's Church, 12/11/17. SUS-171211-135838001

“Cllr Russell, Chairman of the Council’s Events Committee met with various groups together with Dean John Edmondson to discuss the format of the procession and Church Service.

“Road closures were applied for and Battel Bonfire Boyes kindly agreed to marshal these on the day. Unfortunately, there is not sufficient numbers of Battle Town Band to facilitate a marching band and, despite many emails and telephone calls, the Council was unable to find either a Bugler or Trumpeter able to play the Last Post and Reveille. It was therefore agreed that the Church organist would undertake this marking of the 11th hour.

“Don Fellows carried out his usual efficient service of ordering Wreaths and ensuring that they were at the Church on Sunday.

The Council was grateful to hear that Chris Bexhell was available and happy to marshal the Parade.

“We are sure that those that were in Battle High Street on Sunday will agree, the Air Cadet Corps may be very proud of their involvement from leading the Procession, displaying of flags, reading of the name call and distributing of wreaths. They were, of course, assisted and accompanied equally well by members of the Scouts and Guides.

“The Church Service was followed by representatives of groups and organisations laying wreaths at the traditional war memorial at St Mary’s.

The Town Council would like to thank all those people involved in the Remembrance Day Service.”

