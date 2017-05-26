Medieval merriment and historical hi-jinx at fayre

All eyes will be on Battle this weekend as the town’s ever-popular medieval fayre makes a welcome return to the Abbey Green.

Now in its 27th year, the Battle Medieval Fayre will once again provide two days of quality family entertainment on Sunday (May 28) and bank holiday Monday.

There will be the usual wide range of medieval themed stalls, games for all ages and a programme of free entertainment.

The fayre opens at 10am on Sunday, with the Merry Maypolers showing off their skills at 10.30am.

A Knight’s Tale will follow at 11.30am, with Hands on History at 12.30pm.

Fayre staple Devil Sticks Pete, Battle’s resident jester, will make an appearance at 1.30pm before the knights return for round two at 2.30pm.

Hands on History will give an insight into the gruesome world of medieval surgeons at 3.30pm before the Merry Maypolers close the day with another performance starting at 4.30pm.

The fayre reopens at 10am on Monday, with Devil Sticks Pete performing at 11am and Hands on History making a return at noon.

One of the highlights of the weekend, the parade down the High Street followed by the crowning of the May Queen and more maypole dancing, will take place at 1pm.

The popular Knights’ Tale will return at 2.30pm, followed by Devil Sticks Pete’s final show at 3.30pm and the Merry Maypolers at 4.30pm.

The fayre will close for the day at 5pm.

This year’s festival is organised by Battle Events, an events group within the Battle Chamber of Commerce.

Alongside all the historical hi-jinx planned over the two days, there will also be a chance to win a meal for four at the New Inn in Westfield by searching for seven ‘Harold’s Eyes’ which are located in shop windows in Battle High Street.

To enter, fill in a form in the Battle Medieval Fayre leaflet and hand it into the Chamber of Commerce’s tent or into Alan Hunting Associates in Mount Street no later than May 29.

To find out more about the Battle Medieval Fayre or the Battle Chamber of Commerce, call 01424 775169 or email medfayre@battlechamber.org.uk

• See next week’s Battle Observer for pictures from the weekend. Further photos will be available on our Facebook page.

