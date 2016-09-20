Mentors recognised at East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust award ceremony

Mentors working for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust have been recognised at an award ceremony.

Those present were nominated by the nurses and healthcare care staff they mentor, with the ceremony culminating in the presentation of the following awards:

Best Team Mentors Award - Friston Ward Children’s Community Nursing Team

A nomination said: “Every member of the team was welcoming and accommodating in widening my knowledge and there was always a warm smile and I was always made to feel at ease.”

Best Preceptor Award - Gillian Morfey

A nomination said: “Gill provides excellent preceptorship to both newly qualified nurses and newly qualified district nurses with their transition from novice to expert.”

Best Mentor Award - Lisa Flindall

A nomination said: “Lisa brings the team together and makes every member know that they are a vital member of the team, she guides and encourages all new mentors who join the team.”

Alice Webster, the trust’s director of nursing, said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners at our Mentor of the Year Awards.

“Mentors play such an important role in the education and development of their mentees. The contribution they make to someone’s development is incalculable.

“We need good mentors to provide a positive environment to inspire, motivate and enthuses people at the start of their professional career, helping to shape them as they develop and learn.”

