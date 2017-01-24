Met Office alert as more freezing fog forecast for Sussex

Drivers face another evening and early morning of patchy freezing fog across Sussex.

And people are being warned that pavements could also be slippery.

A yellow ‘be aware’ alert has been issued by the Met Office valid from 6pm tonight (Tuesday January 24) to 11am tomorrow.

The Met office said: “Areas of freezing fog, some dense, are expected to form again during Tuesday evening and last into Wednesday morning.

“The fog will become more widespread through the night, with icy patches on untreated roads and paths an additional hazard.

“Travelling conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel are possible.”

The Chief Forecaster said: “Stagnant air will remain across the area, allowing fog to form readily.

“Frost deposited by the fog will give surfaces an icy covering which may be thick enough to make roads and pavements slippery.”