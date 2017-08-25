Motorcyclist injured in A21 collision in Sedlescombe

A motorcyclist was injured following a collision with a car on the A21 in Sedlescombe yesterday morning (Thursday, August 24).

The incident happened just before 10am and the air ambulance was called.

The injured motorcyclist was airlifted to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “At 9.57am yesterday we responded to reports of a collision between a car and motorbike on the A21 at Sedlescombe with two response cars and an ambulance.

“One patient was taken by air ambulance to hospital with abdominal/pelvic injuries while his son was treated on scene.”

