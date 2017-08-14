MP is to host Seniors Fair which will provide help and information

MP Amber Rudd is to hold a Seniors’ Fair for the residents of Hastings and Rye.

The fair brings together voluntary and activity based organisations, local councils, and support and advice services to showcase what they can offer to older residents in the area. There will be around 30 stalls offering support, advice and activities for residents to keep active and help them socialise.

Stallholders include: East Sussex County Council’s Adult Social Care, Active Hastings, Hastings and Rother Police Force, The Pensions Advisory Service, Hastings Ore WI, Cancer Research UK and the Healthy Hastings and Rother Team from the local Clinical Commissioning Group.

The event is being held on the ground floor of the Saga offices in Hastings town centre on Friday October 27 from 10am and 1pm.

Amber said: “I am pleased with the response from local organisations wishing to attend my inaugural Seniors’ Fair to showcase to local residents who are retired or approaching retirement what services and opportunities are available to them.

“There are fantastic organisations in Hastings and Rye who are helping people every day, from assisting them with their pension to providing them with the support to get fit and healthy. This is a great opportunity for residents to see what services are available to them in our local community.”

The Seniors’ Fair is open to everyone and the support and advice is tailored for those who are already retired or seeking retirement. More information and a list of stallholders is available here: www.amberrudd.co.uk.