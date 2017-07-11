MP opens new look Battle cemetery

After months of work, the new extension and refurbished facilities at Battle cemetery have been officially opened.

MP Huw Merriman did the honours on a warm and bright afternoon as town mayor David Furness invited guests to explore the new area which includes a natural burial area, a children’s cemetery and a choice of other burial and ashes interment options.

The pathways of the lower section of the existing cemetery have also been restored and a memorial post has been added for those wishing to scatter ashes.

Cllr Furness, chairman of Battle Town Council, said: “The council’s cemetery working group led by Cllr Glenna Favell has worked extremely hard to ensure the facilities will meet residents’ needs for many years to come.”

As part of the programme, the chapels have received much needed renovation to the windows and roof with heating installed in both rooms.

With fresh décor, the Christian chapel is now a peaceful room for contemplation and reflection.

The adjoining chapel has been adapted from a workshop and restroom to a ceremonies room complete with accessible toilet and kitchenette. Both these facilities are available for hire.

Cllr Glenna Favell, chairman of the council’s environment committee, said: “I am so pleased that the cemetery project has enabled the council to provide a beautiful and tranquil cemetery with wide choice that will allow Battle residents, past and present, to find peace now and for many years to come.”

The council is inviting people to join the ‘Friends of Battle Cemetery’ volunteer group to help keep the cemetery looking its best by removing dead flowers, tidying graves that are no longer cared for or by dusting the chapel and ceremonies room. This will take place on the second Wednesday of each month between 10am and noon. Details from Jane de Garston on 01424 772210 or deputyclerk@battletowncouncil.org.uk