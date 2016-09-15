MP takes part in Hastings RNLI exercise

The MP had a go on a training exercise with the Hastings lifeboat crew on Saturday (September 10).

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd took the helm of the all-weather lifeboat, the Sealink Endeavour, under instruction from the crew during a practice missing person incident.

Amber Rudd at the helm of the lifeboat Sealink Endeavour SUS-160915-153452001

“Taking part in this exercise and talking with volunteer crew members underlined how important their work is to our community, and the ability and dedication they display,” she said.

Following the successful sighting and recovery of Fred, the dummy used in the exercise, the Sealink Endeavour, working in partnership with the Daphne May – the station’s Inshore Lifeboat – returned to shore.

The home secretary added: “I would like to thank the RNLI charity and the Hastings station for inviting me to take part in this exercise and for trusting me to take the helm when we were at sea.

“I look forward to continuing to support the station and its crew in the vital role they play keeping us safe at sea.”

