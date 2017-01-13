Musical coffee morning returns

The very successful Saturday morning series of Coffee Break concerts at St Peter Church, Church Street, Old Town, Bexhill, starts the year with a bang with the return of JAKS string quartet on Saturday January 14 at 10.30am.

The quartet is made up of local musicians who have been playing together for a

number of years in chamber groups and orchestras in Sussex and Kent.

Sarah Cangiano and Jean Pickering play the violin; Angus Radford is on viola and Kaye Snelling-Collyer plays the cello.

Angus Radford said: “ The quartet will be playing a range of pieces from Bach, Haydn,

Schubert, Elgar and Cole Porter.”

Free refreshments will be served from 10am and the recital will take place shortly

after 10.30 am. The concert and refreshments are free and everyone is welcome. No booking is required, just come along on the day.

Donations are invited, in aid of the Leprosy Mission and church Fabric Fund.

