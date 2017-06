A spectacular gem of a garden, Beauchamps, Float Lane, Udimore, Rye is open to the public as part of the National Gardens Scheme on July 2, 2-4pm.

There’s a wide range of unusual herbaceous plants, shrubs and trees, including Cornus controversa Variegata and Iochroma tubulosa. Small woodland area, kitchen garden and orchard. Fine countryside views across the Brede Valley. Many home propagated plants for sale. Home-made teas. Entry £4.50 adults, children free. www.ngs.org.uk