New era for Hastings Beer and Music Festival

Hastings Beer and Music Festival says farewell to Alexandra Park after 35 years with a new venue at The Oval set to make it bigger and better than ever.

With the enormous big top tent that’s been used in recent years to accommodate ever growing numbers and needing space to provide adequate toilet facilities, the festival has simply outgrown the Park.

Battle of Hastings Proms 2015. Photo Justin Lycett. SUS-150307-075137001

The Beer and Music Festival attracts thousands of people each year and has raised thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes.

Groups that have take to the stage there in previous years include Keane and Status Quo.

Organisers, Hastings Round Table say it was a tough decision to move but are confident this will only make the event even bigger and better.

Adam Streather, keen member of Hastings Round Table and this years HBMF Chairman, said: “This is an exciting time for the Hastings Beer and Music Festival.

Hastings Beer and Music Festival 2016 SUS-160507-120355001

“Moving to a new venue gives us the opportunity to improve the current format and expand on what is already a fantastic event. You can expect a bigger venue, better facilities but still the same great atmosphere.

“Myself and the rest of the HBMF committee look forward to welcoming visitors to our new site at The Oval in July, all joining together to raise money for local good causes”.

Improvements, already being considered, include real ale having it’s very own tent (fear not, you’ll definitely still be able to hear the music); a smoother taxi drop off/collection service and a vastly improved layout of food vendors, and toilets, not to mention the stunning sea views.

Adam added: “Another key change to mention this year is tickets. With the aim of make getting in and out of the festival smoother, as well as pre-event logistics, we will be swapping to e-tickets this year. With the assistance of event partner, Eventbrite, Hastings Round Table are very confident this can only be a good thing.

Hastings Beer and Music Festival 2016 SUS-160507-120239001

“Hastings Round Table would like to say a massive thank you to the thousands of volunteers that have helped over the years at Alexandra Park … needless to say we most sincerely hope some of you will follow them to The Oval.

“The event simply wouldn’t run without the generous help of local volunteers, and amazing support from local businesses who sponsor the event”. The organisers would also like to remind/reassure everyone that every single penny raised goes to local good causes- check out www.hastingsroundtable.co.uk for more information on where the money goes.”

Great bands great beers, fantastic local food, family fun on the Saturday day time, great atmosphere and Proms on the Thursday evening are just some of the things that won’t be changing.

To keep abreast of all information either follow HBMF on Facebook, or head over to the new improved website, designed by MJS Media, www.hbmf.co.uk. Tickets will be available to buy via both very soon.

DCIM\100MEDIA SUS-150630-072826001

If you would like to get involved in HBMF, please email info@hbmf.co.uk

If you would like to know more about Hastings Round Table, please email info@hastingsroundtable.co.uk.

