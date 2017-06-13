New plans for Battle’s Lillybank Farm

A detailed planning application has been submitted for the development at Lillybank Farm in Battle.

In June last year, Rother District Council’s planning committee granted developer Millwood Designer Homes permission to build up to 50 homes at the London Road site.

The plans split the committee, with the decision coming down to a casting vote by chairman Cllr Brian Kentfield.

The approval came much to the dismay of more than 100 residents who had objected to the scheme, arguing that the site was within the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and that access via London Road was dangerous.

Now Millwood has submitted a more detailed planning application for the new development.

The Tonbridge-based firm wants to build 50 homes on Lillybank Farm, 17 of which will be affordable units.

If approved, the development will consist of five one bedroom flats, eight two bedroom houses, 23 three bedroom houses, ten four bedroom houses and four five bedroom houses.

Off and on street parking is included in the plans.

Vehicle access will be via London Road, except for plot eight, which will be accessed via Wattle’s Wish.

The plans also include provision for a play park.

Several objections have been registered to the plans so far, with one person pointing out that the development would put a strain on local schools, GP surgeries and the High Street.

Another objector, Dan Vidler, expressed his disappointment at Rother, saying: “I feel that residents in our community have been let down by those in a position to make the right choices on our behalf.

“Despite the large number of people that expressed their disapproval of this proposed development, it is continuing to go ahead. I feel that no matter what the general public have to say, this matter is already decided.”

Residents are now being invited to have their say and a decision on the plans will be made at a later date.