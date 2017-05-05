New shows delight the crowds at sunny Streets of Battle

The sun came out on Saturday for a day of free street performances at Streets of Battle street arts festival.

The event included two brand new shows: The Crowhouse, by Circo Rum Ba Ba, had crowds in stitches with hilarious clowning and acrobatics, executed with perfect comic timing and a big dose of humour.

Streets of Battle. Photo by Kim Hall SUS-170305-211153001

Belle Vue Hotel, by Bash Street Theatre, set in a seaside boarding house, saw landlady Elsie Lovejoy feuding, and finally falling in love, with the factory boss next door.

“Both of these shows were brand new, performing for the first time ever,” said Mandy Curtis, director of 18 Hours Events, who produce Streets of Battle in collaboration with local business owners and residents.

“They will be touring around England and Europe over the next few months, but they came to Battle first.”

Local talent was also on display in the form of Battle Youth Theatre, who performed a taster of a street show they are developing for Streets of Battle under the guidance of local theatre group, Inside Out.

Streets of Battle. Photo by Kim Hall. SUS-170305-204221001

The nine local youngsters have been working on the piece over a six week period, and will continue to develop it for a second performance at Streets of Battle, May.

Visitors also enjoyed posing for photos with Dolly Delicious, Day of the Dead stilt-walker, and the beats of drumming group Dende Nation.

Streets of Battle runs on the last Saturday of March, April and May and is funded by the Arts Council and supported by local businesses and residents.

The next Streets of Battle is on May 27.

Streets of Battle. Photo by Kim Hall SUS-170305-204951001

• Pictures by Kim Hall

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

Streets of Battle. Photo by Kim Hall SUS-170305-205118001

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Streets of Battle. Photo by Kim Hall SUS-170305-205330001

Streets of Battle. Photo by Kim Hall. SUS-170305-203651001

Streets of Battle. Photo by Kim Hall. SUS-170305-203758001

Streets of Battle. Photo by Kim Hall. SUS-170305-203908001

Streets of Battle. Photo by Kim Hall. SUS-170305-204037001